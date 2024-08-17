Video: Car smashed into garden fence after late night police pursuit in Doncaster
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A car ended up smashing into a garden fence after a late night police pursuit in Doncaster, according to eye witnesses.
It is understood a speeding driver overtook a police car on Great Yorkshire Way before a chase ensued.
Eyewitnesses reported that the driver lost control of their vehicle resulting in the car crashing through garden fencing onto a residential estate where children would normally be playing.
One told the Free Press: “Fortunately this happened at 2245 so the area was clear.”
We have approached the police for more information.