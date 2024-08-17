Video: Car smashed into garden fence after late night police pursuit in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A car ended up smashing into a garden fence after a late night police pursuit in Doncaster, according to eye witnesses.

It is understood a speeding driver overtook a police car on Great Yorkshire Way before a chase ensued.

Eyewitnesses reported that the driver lost control of their vehicle resulting in the car crashing through garden fencing onto a residential estate where children would normally be playing.

One told the Free Press: “Fortunately this happened at 2245 so the area was clear.”

We have approached the police for more information.