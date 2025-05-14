"Verbally abusive" door to door salesman set for court after plaguing Doncaster village

A “verbally abusive” door to door salesman claiming he had just been released from prison who has been plaguing a Doncaster area village is set to appear in court.

Humberside Police say the man is in breach of a community protection notice and will be summoned to court over the incidents earlier this week.

A force spokesperson said: “On Monday 12 May, a male was in the area of Owston Ferry doing door to door sales, using excuses such as being made redundant, or having just being released from prison.

"The male was also reported to verbally abusive to members of the public when they didn’t purchase items from him.

“Said male is prolific at doing this across North Lincolnshire, and currently there is a Community Protection Notice in place, preventing him from doing these door to door sales within North Lincolnshire as a whole.

"He is very much aware of the condition in place.

“By breaching this CPN, the male is now going to receive a summons to court where he can explain to the judge why he continues to breach the notice, of which is a criminal offence.

“We are aware of social media posts of these rogue sellers in the area, and we ask that local residents call in to notify us.

"We don’t always see what is posted on social media, and will always look to deal with these offenders, be it at the time or through slow time enquiries where CCTV and doorbell footage can be obtained.”

You can contact police on 101.