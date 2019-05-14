Vehicles seized in fight against crime in Doncaster suburb

Multiple vehicles have been clamped, seized and checked for illicit items in a bid to disrupt organised crime in a Doncaster suburb.

Five vehicles, including one suspected to have been stolen, have been seized and five clamped since last Thursday, May 9, as part of an ongoing operation to eradicate crime in the Mexborough area.

Detective Inspector Steve Smith, leading the operation, said: “Vehicle seizures and checks are just one part of the activity we have been doing in the area.

“Vehicles used by members of organised crime groups are often untaxed, uninsured and therefore being driven illegally. In addition to that, they are often used to transport cash, drugs and sometimes even weapons.

“Since last week we have also carried out 13 stop and searches and one man, aged 45, was reported on summons after being found to be in possession of a small amount of cannabis.”

Over the coming weeks, Doncaster’s fortify team will continue to lead the activity with a mix of enforcement work and neighbourhood engagement work.

DI Smith added: “We’re really keen to show the community that our efforts to make Mexborough a safer and more enjoyable place are here to stay.

“As I’ve said before, this is not a quick fix and we cannot do it alone. We need you, the public, to help us. If you have concerns, tell us. Only by knowing what’s bothering you where you live can we do something about it – and rest assured, we will be doing something about it.

“Please call us on 101 to report something or if you don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, please make use of Crimestoppers. They are anonymous and separate from the police – your information will always be treated in confidence.”

You can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.