Vehicles seized and stolen property recovered in Doncaster rural crime blitz

Recovered stolen property, seized vehicles and farm visits were all part of a day of police action focusing on supporting Doncaster’s rural community in a crime blitz.

The city took centre stage in a newly launched operation named Operation Hawthorne, which is aimed at tackling rural crime across South Yorkshire.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We know that our rural communities are disproportionally affected by certain types of crimes such as off-road bikes, fly tipping, theft of machinery and killing of livestock, and we understand the impact that these crimes have on livelihoods and their emotional wellbeing.”

On Tuesday (14 October), the Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team joined with Doncaster’s Neighbourhood Policing Teams and partners, including South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, National Construction and Agriculture Theft Team, council animal health workers and local farmers.

During the day, miles of countryside were proactively patrolled with officers on foot, on motorcycles, in cars, and armed with drones.

While officers were acting on intelligence and viewing the district from the sky, a quad was sighted travelling across farmland without permission.

A plan was put in place to stop the bike, with officers using a ‘stinger’ to deflate the vehicle’s tyres.

The suspects managed to evade officers, but undeterred, officers on the ground continued to search and found a trailer abandoned in a field, suspected of being used by criminals to steal fuel.

The team’s work didn’t stop there.

As the day continued, officers recovered a stolen horsebox, seized a van from a disqualified driver as well as a BMW from a driver with no insurance, arrested a wanted woman after stopping a vehicle for checks and another driver for driving while under the influence of alcohol.

While flying drones above fields and farmers, officers also used it as an opportunity to identify any weaknesses in fencing and access points, where stronger enforcement can be taken to stop those committing crime.

A total of 21 farms across Doncaster were visited, speaking to those who live on and work the land.

Chief Inspector Pete Spratt, leading the work on rural and wildlife crime, said: "Rural crime doesn’t just affect property—it impacts livelihoods, communities, and trust.

"Our officers are committed to tackling these offences head-on, using intelligence-led policing and community partnerships to make our countryside safer for everyone.

“We are working hard to address the issues that matter to you. Your feedback continues to drive our activity and provide us with the intelligence to target our resources.”

Quarterly engagement meetings are held in each district, and police continue to urge those affected by rural crime or living in the rural communities to come and meet and speak to officers.

If you prefer not to provide your details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

You can find out who your local neighbourhood officers are and how to contact them through the SYP website. Place your address in the 'what's happening in your local area' search bar for details.