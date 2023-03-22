Vehicles seized and drivers warned as police launch crime crackdown in Doncaster town

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team spent the day tackling anti-social behaviour, vehicle crime and speeding in Thorne

A spokesman said: “Following a number of issues with antisocial behaviour in the area, the team carried out after-school patrols around Finkle Street, the Quora Retail Park and Wike Gate Road park.

“Speeding operations carried out at Fieldside and King Edward Road saw over 200 vehicles checked, with none found to be going over the limit.

Police launched a crime crackdown in Thorne.

“Two traffic offence reports were issued - one for a driver failing to wear a seatbelt and another for no MOT.

"One driver was reported on summons for having no insurance, driving other than accordance with a license and no seat belt, and another was reported on summons for driving without insurance. Two vehicles were also seized.

“We also teamed up with pupils from King Edward Primary School and Brooke Primary School to carry out parking patrols. They spoke to parents about where they park their cars and gave advice about safe and considerate parking.

“Following concerns raised by residents about vehicles continuing to park in the Market Place on Silver Street, we patrolled the area and spoke to a number of motorists. Two fixed penalty notices were issued for causing an obstruction.”

Sergeant James Housley, from Doncaster East NPT, said: “Our team was out in Thorne focussing on the issues that local people have told us matter to them – namely antisocial behaviour, speeding and illegal parking.

“We spoke to a number of groups of young people, all of whom were well behaved and polite. We will be working with our partners at the council to see what activities can be set up to give them an alternate space to gather and use their energies in a positive way.

“We also took action against a number of motorists, including issuing traffic offence reports, seizing vehicles and issuing fixed penalty notices.