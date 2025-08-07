Vehicle tracking helped police trace a stolen Rolls Royce within three hours

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 7th Aug 2025, 11:10 BST
Teamwork between Roads Policing Officers and the Tactical Support Unit led to the recovery of a Rolls Royce and three arrests this week.

On Monday, August 4, at 9am, police received a call reporting that a Rolls Royce car had been stolen from a property without the keys.

The vehicle’s tracking led officers to believe it was being stored inside a property in Maltby.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers arrived at the property and suspected the car was being stored inside the garage.

Vehicle tracking helped police trace a stolen Rolls Royce within three hours.placeholder image
Vehicle tracking helped police trace a stolen Rolls Royce within three hours.

Tactical Support Group officers attended and gained entry to the garage, locating the car.

Further entry was gained to the house and a man and two women were arrested. They have since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice