Vehicle tracking helped police trace a stolen Rolls Royce within three hours.

Teamwork between Roads Policing Officers and the Tactical Support Unit led to the recovery of a Rolls Royce and three arrests this week.

On Monday, August 4, at 9am, police received a call reporting that a Rolls Royce car had been stolen from a property without the keys.

The vehicle’s tracking led officers to believe it was being stored inside a property in Maltby.

Officers arrived at the property and suspected the car was being stored inside the garage.

Tactical Support Group officers attended and gained entry to the garage, locating the car.

Further entry was gained to the house and a man and two women were arrested. They have since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.