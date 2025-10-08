Vehicle seized after police spot off-road bike in Moorends area of Doncaster

A vehicle was seized after police spotted an off-road bike being used in the Moorends area of Doncaster on Monday, October 6.

Officers from the Doncaster East neighbourhood policing team conducted patrols in and around Moorends following reports of off-road bikes around the area of the recreational sports ground - officers observed and located a male who was seen driving the off-road bike (pictured) on Grange Road.

A spokesman said: “The off-road bike was seized and the driver will be dealt for various driving offences.

“Thank you to those members of the community who provided us with information which gave us the opportunity to take positive action.”