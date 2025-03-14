Vandals slammed after attack on newly planted trees in Doncaster park
Local political party Mexborough First has criticsed the attacks which have taken place in Victoria Park in the town.
A spokesperson said: “A number of these have sadly been vandalised over the past few weeks.
“On Tuesday afternoon (March 11) at around 4-5pm, a further tree was attacked.
“This will have happened in broad daylight and is unwholly acceptable.
“These trees cost public money to purchase and to plant and maintain.
“Local neighbourhood police Doncaster South NPT have been made aware along with Your Life Doncaster - South Area Communities team who will be carrying out additional patrols in the area.
“If you witnessed or have any information relating to the recent tree damage, please contact South Yorkshire Police by calling 101 quoting incident 14/30039/25.”
"Many thanks.”