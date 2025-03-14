Vandals slammed after attack on newly planted trees in Doncaster park

Vandals who destroyed newly planted trees in a Doncaster park have been slammed – with people urged to report the culprits to police.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local political party Mexborough First has criticsed the attacks which have taken place in Victoria Park in the town.

A spokesperson said: “A number of these have sadly been vandalised over the past few weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On Tuesday afternoon (March 11) at around 4-5pm, a further tree was attacked.

Trees in Mexborough have been vandalised.

“This will have happened in broad daylight and is unwholly acceptable.

“These trees cost public money to purchase and to plant and maintain.

“Local neighbourhood police Doncaster South NPT have been made aware along with Your Life Doncaster - South Area Communities team who will be carrying out additional patrols in the area.

“If you witnessed or have any information relating to the recent tree damage, please contact South Yorkshire Police by calling 101 quoting incident 14/30039/25.”

"Many thanks.”