Van seized by police in Doncaster after uninsured driver hands keys to officers
Police seized this uninsured van in Doncaster after the driver handed over his keys to officers.
Doncaster East NPT officers saw the Transit van travelling through Fishlake earlier this morning.
A spokesman said: “The vehicle had a defective brake light, to which the driver explained he had only purchased the van a few weeks ago.
"Unfortunately the brake light was not the only thing he had forgotten to sort.
"A few questions and a couple of computer checks revealed the driver had not thought to insure the van either.
"The driver was very honest, admitting the offence and handed the keys over.
"The van was seized under Operation Takeaway.”
