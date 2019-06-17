Van ploughed through college security barrier during police chase in South Yorkshire
A van ploughed through a security barrier at the entrance to a college during a police chase in South Yorkshire.
The van drove through the barrier at the entrance to Dearne Valley College, Wath-upon-Dearne, as the driver attempted to evade arrest on Sunday night.
Police officers had spotted the van speeding in a 30mph zone on Doncaster Road, Mexborough, and ordered the driver to pull over.
The motorist did initially stop but then ‘quickly thought better of it and drove away from the officers at speed, seemingly forgetting which way to drive around roundabouts in the process,’ according to South Yorkshire Police.
The force said a ‘short pursuit followed,’ during which the driver of the van ploughed through a metal barrier at the entrance to Dearne Valley College.
The occupants of the van fled and when the vehicle was seized it was found to be ‘full of tools’.
South Yorkshire Police said: “CCTV and forensic enquiries are ongoing to locate the suspects.”