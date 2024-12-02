Van, moped and motorbike torched by arsonists in Doncaster over the weekend

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 09:52 BST

A van, moped and motorbike were torched by arsonists in Doncaster over the weekend.

On Saturday, a car was deliberately set on fire at 1.15am on Doncaster Road, Hatfield. Firefighters from Thorne station attended the incident. They left at 2.10am.

Dearne firefighters attended a deliberate fire involving a motorbike at 2.50pm on Sticking Lane, Adwick Upon Dearne. The crew came away at 3pm.

Overnight last night, Maltby firefighters were called out to an accidental fire involving building waste at 7.30pm on Scotch Spring Lane, Stainton. The crew left the scene at 9.40pm.

Van, moped and motorbike torched by arsonists in Doncaster over the weekend.Van, moped and motorbike torched by arsonists in Doncaster over the weekend.
A van was deliberately set on fire at 9pm on Burghwallis Lane, Sutton. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident. The crew left the scene at 12.30am.

Firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate fire involving a moped at 1.45am on Mansfield Crescent, Armthorpe. The crew left the scene at 2.20am.

