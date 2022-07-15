Van bought "off some bloke on Facebook" was the vehicular equivalent of a "patchwork quilt"

The South Yorkshire Police Operational Support team reported the registration on this vehicle came back to a Transit, which had a doppelganger elsewhere in the country.

The visible chassis numbers didn't relate to anything, and certainly didn't match the displayed registration; and the stamped number on the chassis was to something else yet again.

The vehicle was seized by police

It was the vehicular equivalent of a patchwork quilt.

The vehicle was seized for some further enquiries and the driver was left severely out of pocket.