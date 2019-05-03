Urgent appeal to find missing Doncaster mum and daughter who have not been seen for a month

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a missing Doncaster woman and her daughter who have not been seen for more than a month.

Sebjana Myzeqari, aged 24 and her two-year-old daughter Enissa were reported missing on Wednesday, May 1, having not been seen since leaving a medical centre on St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster, on Tuesday, April 2.

Sebjana Myzeqari

They were last seen crossing Trafford Way and heading in the direction of Doncaster town centre at around 10.30am on April 2 but they have not been seen or heard from since.

Sebjana is described as around 5 ft 5 ins tall with shoulder length mousy brown hair.

Enissa Myzeqari

Enissa is described as having distinctive large brown eyes and brown curly hair.

There is limited information about what clothing they may be wearing, however Sebjana is reported to regularly wear dark clothing and Enissa is thought to be wearing a light pink and white outfit.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare and want to speak to anyone who has seen them recently.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 275 of May 1.