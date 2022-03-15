Upset Doncaster pub boss considers crowdfunding campaign after latest vandal attack

The Doncaster Brewery and Tap in Young Street sufferered serious damage after its glass door was smashed in the early hours of Monday morning.

Owner Ian Blaylock said it “pained” him to be put in the situation but felt he had been left with little option.

Sharing pictures of the damage on Facebook he wrote: “Depending on how things go cost wise, we may have to do something which I find very difficult, we may need to launch a crowd funder for the repair to the door and blind.

The latest damage to Doncaster Brewery Tap.

"It pains me to be in this situation.”

It comes less than a year after the bar was badly damaged when a car smashed through the window of the bar, causing mayhem.