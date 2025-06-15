Update: Urgent police appeal to find missing 86-year-old Gillian
Officers are asking for help to locate Gillian (pictured) who was last seen around 10.30pm in the area of Fieldside in Crowle on Saturday, June 14.
Gillian is described as approximately 5ft tall, with grey and black hair.
She is believed to be wearing a cream and green striped jumper, with black trousers, and fur lined slippers, and is also thought to be wearing glasses.
If you believe you have seen Gillian or have any information of her whereabouts, please call 101 quoting log 698 of 14 June.
Update: Police have confirmed missing 86-year-old Gillian from Crowle has been found. A spokesman said: “As always, thank you to everyone who shared our appeal, and searched for Gillian to help locate her.”