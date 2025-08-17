Update: Search on for vulnerable child missing from Doncaster

A search has been launched to find a vulnerable child who has gone missing in Doncaster.

Pricie has been missing from Doncaster since last night (Saturday August 16) but is believed to have been seen this morning at around 10.30am boarding a train to Sheffield.

He was wearing the same clothing as in the picture.

He is approximately four and three quarters foot tall with dark blonde short hair. He is of slim build and speaks with a Yorkshire accent.

Pricie has been described as a vulnerable child, recently diagnosed autistic.

If you know his whereabouts or see him please contact 101 immediately.

A spokesman said: “This is now a nationwide police search. Any information, no matter how small, please call it in. If you do see Pricie keep him in your sights until police arrive. Let's get this boy home.”

*Update 17:47 (August 17): Pricie has now been found safe.