Update - Police have found missing teenager Vanesa safe and well
Vanesa was reported missing from the Eastwood area of Rotherham on the afternoon of 9 July. CCTV has since placed her in Doncaster city centre at around 2.35pm on 11 July.
It is now believed Vanesa boarded a bus at Doncaster bus station which was travelling towards Bentley at 4.12pm on 11 July.
Vanesa is described as white and North European, around 5ft 2ins tall, of skinny build and has red hair. She is believed to be wearing blue jeans and a brown coat.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare and are releasing two more recent pictures of Vanesa in the hope it will help to jog someone's memory who may have seen her.
Do you know where she might be? If you can help, you can pass on information by calling 101 quoting incident number 582 of 9 July.
