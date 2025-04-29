Update: Missing Olivia has been found safe and well
Olivia, aged 15, was last seen on Friday (25 April) at noon in the Woodlands area of Doncaster.
She is described as a white girl with shoulder length dark brown hair with brown eyes. She is 5ft 6ins tall and is thought to be wearing blue jeans, black trainers, a blue t-shirt and hoodie with white framed sun glasses.
Olivia is known to frequent the Frenchgate area of Doncaster.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Olivia's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.
Have you seen her? Do you know where she might be?
If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 1019 of 25 April 2025 when you get in touch.