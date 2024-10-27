Update: Missing Doncaster man Andrew has been found safe

Police are asking for your help to find missing man Andrew from Doncaster.

Andrew, aged 43, was last seen yesterday (Thursday 24 October) around 1pm in the Conisbrough area. He has not been seen or heard from since and concerns for his safety are growing.

Andrew is described as white, of a large build and 6ft 2ins tall. It is believed that Andrew has a black electric bicycle with him.

Andrew is known to frequent the Conisbrough, Denaby, Warmsworth, Conisbrough Viaduct and Earth Centre areas of Doncaster.

