Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are asking for your help to find missing man Andrew from Doncaster.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew, aged 43, was last seen yesterday (Thursday 24 October) around 1pm in the Conisbrough area. He has not been seen or heard from since and concerns for his safety are growing.

Andrew is described as white, of a large build and 6ft 2ins tall. It is believed that Andrew has a black electric bicycle with him.

Andrew is known to frequent the Conisbrough, Denaby, Warmsworth, Conisbrough Viaduct and Earth Centre areas of Doncaster.