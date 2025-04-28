Update: Missing Colin has been found
Doncaster Police have put out an urgent appeal after 77-year-old Colin went missing.
Colin was last seen today (28 April) at 5.50am in the Rossington area.
Hen is described as a white man with grey receding hair. He is 5ft 7ins tall, and usually wears a green zip-up jacket, black trousers and white trainers.
Colin is known to frequent Rossington and Doncaster.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Colin’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.
Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?
If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 116 of 28 April 2025 when you get in touch.