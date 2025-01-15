Update: Missing 15-year-old Olivia has been found safe and well

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are asking for your help to find missing Olivia from Doncaster.

Olivia, aged 15, was last seen in the Frenchgate Centre, on January 11 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Olivia is white, 5'6" with shoulder length dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings, black trainers and a blue/black coat.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Olivia’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.

If you can help, you can pass information to police through the online portal https://orlo.uk/Uuzdq or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 798 of 11/01/2025 when you get in touch.