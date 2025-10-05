Update: Missing 14-year-old Brooke has been found safe and well

Police are asking for help to find missing Brooke from Doncaster.

Brooke, aged 14, was last seen in Balby on Saturday, October 4 at around 6.30pm and has not been seen or heard from since.

Brooke is white, 5ft 3in tall with shoulder length, mousey brown hair. She was last seen wearing a burgundy tracksuit with a black leather jacket, leggings and black trainers.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Brooke's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.

If you can help, you can pass information to police through the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 930 of 04/10/2025 when you get in touch.

UPDATE: Officers are no longer searching for missing Brooke, she has been found safe and well.

Thank you to the public who have supported and shared appeals.