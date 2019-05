Drugs were seized and one man arrested after police uncovered a drugs farm in former Doncaster mining town.

Officers entered a house on Avenue Road, Asken, at around 1pm on Wednesday, and found 167 cannabis plants in the building.

Cannabis farm found in house in Askern

An Albanian man has been arrested and has been interviewed by police.

The plants have been confiscated and were removed by officers today.

The plants will be destroyed.