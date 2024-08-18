Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police officers searching for missing 33-year-old man Joseph yesterday (Saturday 17 August) have sadly found a body.

While formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe it to be that of Joseph from Sheffield. His family have been informed and continue to be supported by officers at this time.

A spokesman said: “We want to take this opportunity to thank the public who have been incredibly supportive in sharing our appeals, and our partners who have provided assistance.

“Our thoughts are with Joseph’s loved ones at this difficult time.”