Update: Body found near Doncaster fishing lakes not being treated as a suspicious death

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a serious incident where a body was found in Doncaster on Sunday.

At around 11am, police, ambulance and Network Rail staff were seen on White Lane in Thorne, to the rear of The Delves fishing ponds.

Eye witnesses told the Free Press a body had been found.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman has since confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious.