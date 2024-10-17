Update - Armed officers race to the scene of major police incident in Thorne where a man was seen in handcuffs

Armed officers race to the scene of major police incident in Thorne where a man was seen in handcuffs.

Reports came in of a major police incident in Thorne last night at around teatime.

According to eye witnesses there were many police cars and vans and armed officers in the Willow Grove area of Thorne and a man was seen in handcuffs.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said today: “At 5pm on Wednesday 16 October, a 54-year-old man was arrested at Willow Grove as part of a pre-planned policing operation. “He was arrested on suspicion of robbery, and has been bailed pending further enquiries.”