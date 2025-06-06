Unroadworthy cars bought at auction being dumped across Doncaster, say police
Humberside Police’s North Lincolnshire Division has issued details after a recent spate of incidents in the Isle of Axholme area.
A force spokesperson said: “We are seeing an emerging trend of vehicles being bought from nearby car auctions, and then parked up in various places across the Isle of Axholme and left for days or weeks.
“A lot of these cars are not roadworthy, have no insurance, no tax and expired MOTs.
“Eagle eyed members of the public spotted this vehicle being driven and left in Belton and notified the police.
“Checks revealed no insurance, no tax and no MOT.
"The tax and MOT had both expired over two years ago, and checks with the motor insurers’ bureau (MIB) showed no insurance policy had been held in between then and now either.
“The vehicle was recovered under Section 165A Road Traffic Act 1988 (no insurance) as officers had exhausted all available enquiries to establish any form of policy, including temporary.
“Please continue to call in about suspicious vehicles and circumstances. We will always check them out and take action where possible.”
You can report vehicle crime to police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.
Alternatively, contact UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call reporting centre on 0800 555 111 where you can report information in confidence.