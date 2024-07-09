Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over the weekend police saw an unprecedented demand on the force following reports of dangerous dogs across South Yorkshire, including in Doncaster.

Each day South Yorkshire Police receive on average around five reports for dogs out of control or causing injury or fear in communities. This weekend (5 to 8 July) officers received 32 reports into the control room.

Of those received, officers attended two incidents that led to serious injuries, with the 999 calls made within 20 minutes of each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday 7 July at 7.22pm, officers responded to reports of a dog bite in Goldthorpe. Upon arrival it is believed that an English Bull Dog attacked its owner and caused serious injuries to her hands and arms, leaving her requiring constructive surgery.

Unprecedented demand from dangerous dogs across the county including Doncaster.

The woman, who lost consciousness, was taken to hospital by ambulance and her dog was seized.

At 7.43pm, Doncaster officers attended Balby following reports a German Shepherd had escaped its property and attacked an innocent dog and its owner in the street, with the victim suffering bite wounds to her shoulder.

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney, leading the work on dangerous dogs in South Yorkshire said: “We are continuing to see incidents of dangerous dogs across South Yorkshire and during 2024, we have seized over 500 dogs for various reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our priority is to protect the public, and innocent members of our communities. Last week we sadly saw a two-year-old girl mauled by a loose dog; this is not acceptable and irresponsible ownership will be dealt with by the courts.

“Every time we attend an incident, it comes at a cost, including the resources responding and kennelling, as well as the additional pressure on the ambulance service and hospitals caring for those injured.

“Owners must take action. If you own a dog, be a responsible dog owner and protect yourself, your family and those living near to you.”

You are more likely to be bitten by a dog in your own home. Remember, for everyone’s safety:

Do not leave children unattended with dogs

Walk your dog on a lead in public areas

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make sure your dog has somewhere safe and comfortable to go when you have visitors