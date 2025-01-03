Uninsured woman driver in illegal car detained by police in Doncaster
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers swooped on the woman in Thorne after she recently failed to appear at Doncaster Magistrates Court.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the car was not registered or insured to her and she was arrested before appearing before magistrates.
“The vehicle she was driving was seized and she will also be reported on summons in relation to the offence of driving a motor vehicle without insurance,” a statement said.
“The female will have to attend another court hearing in the future where points will be added to her driving licence along with receiving a hefty fine - let's hope she remembers to attend court.”
You can report motoring offences in Doncaster to South Yorkshire Police on 101, 999 in an emergency, or you can contact CrimeStoppers in confidence by calling 0800 555 111.