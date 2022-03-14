Uninsured driver's van seized by Doncaster police after boss fails to back up his story
An uninsured van driver had his vehicle seized by police in Doncaster after his boss failed to back up his story about it being legal to drive.
Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Unit revealed they had stopped the white Mercedes Sprinter van on the A1 near Doncaster over the weekend.
A spokesman said: “It's been a funny old day.
“The Sprinter showed no insurance so our officers stopped to speak to the driver who stated he had insurance and we could speak to his boss to prove it.
"Unfortunately they hadn't got the same story and it was established it wasn't insured.
The vehicle was recovered and the driver was issued a ticket.
