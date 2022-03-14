Uninsured driver's van seized by Doncaster police after boss fails to back up his story

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Unit revealed they had stopped the white Mercedes Sprinter van on the A1 near Doncaster over the weekend.

A spokesman said: “It's been a funny old day.

“The Sprinter showed no insurance so our officers stopped to speak to the driver who stated he had insurance and we could speak to his boss to prove it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The van was stopped by police on the A1 in Doncaster.

"Unfortunately they hadn't got the same story and it was established it wasn't insured.

The vehicle was recovered and the driver was issued a ticket.

If you have any information on car crime in South Yorkshire, you can pass details to officers on 101.