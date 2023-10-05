Underwater search team and significant number of police mobilised amid concerns for safety of missing man in Doncaster
and live on Freeview channel 276
Concerned members of the public contacted police after spotting a young man on the wrong side of the railings on a bridge in Doncaster city centre on the afternoon of Wednesday 27 September.
Response officers were deployed and, with the man no longer on the bridge where he was sighted, conducted immediate and thorough searches of the area. Officers followed all lines of enquiry, including speaking to witnesses and trawling through local CCTV.
The search was expanded by utilising a drone to conduct a search from the sky, with underwater search teams also deployed to inspect the River Don. Thermal imaging cameras were used to carefully examine the local area and additional support was provided by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.
After no further sightings at the scene, a public appeal was issued. This led to new information and possible sightings, which allowed police to quickly reposition their resources, with officers deployed to search new areas.
At around 1am the following day (28 September), the man was identified and thankfully located safe and well.
Detective Superintendent Eleanor Welsh, from the Doncaster District Command Team, said: “This was a fantastic team effort where we used all the resources and tools at our disposal to locate a man amid serious concerns for his safety and welfare.
“Our officers mobilised quickly to conduct an extensive search of the local area, with CCTV carefully examined and potential witnesses spoken to. Searches took place not just on the ground but in the sky through our drone and on the river under the bridge thanks to underwater search teams.
“Although the man had left the scene, no stone was left unturned in efforts to find him, and after a public appeal was issued, officers acted on new information to redistribute resources and refocus their searches.
“I’m incredibly proud of the resilience, perseverance and attitudes of our officers in searching for the missing man, and I am pleased that he was located safe and well after his family spotted our appeal. The man is now receiving the appropriate support through our partner agencies.