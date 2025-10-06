Two vehicles torched by arsonists in Doncaster over the weekend

Two vehicles were torched by arsonists in Doncaster over the weekend.

On Saturday, October 4, a car was deliberately set on fire at 5.55am on Eland Road in Denaby Main.

Firefighters from the Dearne station attended the incident and they left at 6.45am.

The following morning, Sunday October 5, a van was deliberately set on fire at 11.20am on Cambridge Street in Mexborough.

Again, firefighters from Dearne station attended the incident and the crew returned to their base at noon.