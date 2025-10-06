Two vehicles torched by arsonists in Doncaster over the weekend

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 6th Oct 2025, 10:55 BST
Two vehicles were torched by arsonists in Doncaster over the weekend.

On Saturday, October 4, a car was deliberately set on fire at 5.55am on Eland Road in Denaby Main.

Most Popular

Firefighters from the Dearne station attended the incident and they left at 6.45am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The following morning, Sunday October 5, a van was deliberately set on fire at 11.20am on Cambridge Street in Mexborough.

Again, firefighters from Dearne station attended the incident and the crew returned to their base at noon.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice