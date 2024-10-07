Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two vehicles were deliberately set on fire by arsonists in Doncaster over the weekend.

On Saturday, Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate car fire at 6.25am on Market Place, Doncaster. They left at 7.05am.

Last nightm Sundaym Dearne firefighters were called out to a deliberate vehicle fire at 8.35pm on Lidget Lane, Hickleton. The crew left the scene at 9.20pm.

Also on Saturday, Thorne firefighters were called out to an accidental vehicle fire at 11am on Ings Road, Bentley. The crew left at 11.40am.