Firefighters were called out to three incidents overnight in Doncaster.

First, a vehicle was deliberately set on fire at 8.25pm on Moorends Road in Moorends. Firefighters from Thorne station attended the incident. They left at 9pm.

Adwick firefighters attended a deliberate vehicle fire at 11.05pm on Rockley Lane in Owston and they returned to the station at midnight.

