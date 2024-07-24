Two vehicles destroyed after night-time arson attacks in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 24th Jul 2024, 11:00 BST
Firefighters were called out to three incidents overnight in Doncaster.

First, a vehicle was deliberately set on fire at 8.25pm on Moorends Road in Moorends. Firefighters from Thorne station attended the incident. They left at 9pm.

Adwick firefighters attended a deliberate vehicle fire at 11.05pm on Rockley Lane in Owston and they returned to the station at midnight.

Firefighters from Maltby station were called to a deliberate fire involving garden waste at 11.10pm on Maltby Lane, Braithwell. The crew left the scene at midnight.