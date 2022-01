Two vans set on fire in Doncaster arson attack

Two vans were deliberate set on fire at 10:05pm on Bentley Moor Lane, Carcroft, Doncaster. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident. They came away at 11pm.

A crew of Dearne firefighters had earlier been called to first fire of the evening involving rubbish which had been deliberately set on fire at 7:25pm on Doncaster Road, High Melton. Firefighters left the scene at 7:45pm.