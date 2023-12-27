Two teenagers questioned by police over shop thefts from Morrisons and Boots

Two teenagers have been questioned by police over shop thefts from Morrisons and Boots.

Police officers from the Bassetlaw Reacher Team were hot on the case of a vehicle linked to a shop theft at Boots in Retford on Thursday, December 21.

The vehicle in question was stopped over the border in Doncaster where officers recovered a large number of items stolen from Morrisons and Boots in Retford.