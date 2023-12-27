News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Two teenagers questioned by police over shop thefts from Morrisons and Boots

Two teenagers have been questioned by police over shop thefts from Morrisons and Boots.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 27th Dec 2023, 12:51 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 12:51 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police officers from the Bassetlaw Reacher Team were hot on the case of a vehicle linked to a shop theft at Boots in Retford on Thursday, December 21.

The vehicle in question was stopped over the border in Doncaster where officers recovered a large number of items stolen from Morrisons and Boots in Retford.

A 14-year-old male and 16-year old female have been interviewed in relation to the offences and enquiries are on-going.