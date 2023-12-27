Two teenagers questioned by police over shop thefts from Morrisons and Boots
Two teenagers have been questioned by police over shop thefts from Morrisons and Boots.
Police officers from the Bassetlaw Reacher Team were hot on the case of a vehicle linked to a shop theft at Boots in Retford on Thursday, December 21.
The vehicle in question was stopped over the border in Doncaster where officers recovered a large number of items stolen from Morrisons and Boots in Retford.
A 14-year-old male and 16-year old female have been interviewed in relation to the offences and enquiries are on-going.