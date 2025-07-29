Two sheep found injured in field after being targeted with crossbows in Doncaster
Last week, on Wednesday July 23, at 7.30am, a farmer from the Daw Lane area of Wadworth in Doncaster, reported two of his sheep being found injured in the field after being targeted with crossbows.
The arrows were still stuck in the sheep, causing distress, and have since been recovered by officers. The sheep were treated and are recovering well.
It is believed that the attack happened overnight, between Tuesday 22 July and Wednesday 23 morning.
A spokesman said: “We want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed suspicious behaviour or have information that can help us find those responsible.”
If you believe you can help, please get in touch with the police online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 14/130297/25.