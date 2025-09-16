Two people taken to hospital with stab wounds after violence flares in Doncaster street

By Darren Burke
Published 16th Sep 2025, 13:28 BST
Two people were taken to hospital with stab wounds after violence erupted in a Doncaster street, with three people arrested over the brawl.

Police were called to Sheffield Road in Conisbrough in the early hours of last Friday morning, with an area sealed off near to Kearsley Lane.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 5.17am on Friday (12 September) we received reports of a disturbance on Sheffield Road, in Conisbrough, Doncaster.

“It is reported a group of people were fighting in the road.

Police were called after violence flared in a Doncaster streetplaceholder image
“Two men were taken to hospital with stab wounds. Both have since been discharged.

“A woman, aged 38, and two men, aged 22 and 24, have been arrested on suspicion of section 18 wounding with intent.

"All three have been bailed pending further enquiries.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information about the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact CrimeStoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.

