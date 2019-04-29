Two more arrested as part of crime clampdown in Mexborough

Two men were arrested as part of a clampdown on organised crime in Mexborough over the weekend.

South Yorkshire Police’s Operation Fortify team carried out a number of stop and searches following concerns from people living in the town.

Det Insp Steve Smith

Det Insp Steve Smith, who leads the team, said: “Last week we had some really positive results and our activities in the area were well-received by the community.

READ MORE: Lord Mayor of Sheffield films himself eating ice cream while running London Marathon

“We are aware of the issues residents are facing and we want them to know that we are committed to tackling these. Our action isn’t a quick-fix approach, it’s a long-term solution and we will not stop until the activities of these groups, who can bring such misery to communities, are put to an end.”

Over the weekend, officers carried out a number of stop and searches on vehicles they believe could potentially be involved in organised crime.

Across Saturday and Sunday, a total of eight vehicles were stopped and subsequently searched.

READ MORE: Hunt still on for armed gang following robbery at Sheffield Costco store

One Mexborough man, aged 40, was stopped driving on White Lea Road on Saturday afternoon.

His vehicle was searched and quantities of cannabis and amphetamines found and the driver was also found to be driving over the prescribed limit after being tested for drugs.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis and amphetamines, driving with no insurance and driving over the prescribed limit. He has since been released under investigation and his vehicle has been seized.

A 20-year-old man was also arrested over the weekend following a stop and search of his vehicle.

The driver, from Mexborough, was arrested after checks revealed he was wanted for alleged criminal damage offences committed in Doncaster.

Det Insp Smith said: “Throughout this week, you can expect to see an increased policing presence in Mexborough once again.

“If you do see us, come and speak to us, ask us about what we’re doing and tell us what issues you’re facing in the community. We’re here to help and to improve the area, but we also need you to work with us in order to help us do that.

READ MORE: Shooting victim ‘stable’ after gun attack in Sheffield street

“If you have any concerns, please call 101 or speak to the local neighbourhood team.

“Crimestoppers is also a way of reporting incidents anonymously on 0800 555 111. You can also visit their website – Crimestoppers-uk.org.”