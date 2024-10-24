Two men in a hot tub and one under a trailer arrested in cross county police operation following reports of car stolen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three men have been arrested following reports that a car was stolen in a burglary on Willow Green in Gilberdyke, East Yorkshire.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred sometime between 11pm on Tuesday 22 October and 2.45am Wednesday 23 October, when someone is believed to have broken into a property and stolen car keys before taking a Volkswagen Golf from outside.

An investigation was launched by Humberside Police, alongside colleagues from North Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Police and NPAS (National Police Air Support) to trace the missing vehicle, which had travelled into the South Yorkshire Police area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car was recovered and three men were arrested in the South Yorkshire Police Force area after two were located in a hot tub and the third underneath a trailer in a garden. They remain in custody in South Yorkshire whilst enquiries continue.

A further vehicle was later located, believed to have been stolen from the North Yorkshire Police area.