At 11pm on Sunday 25 August, police responded to reports of an assault at the Corner Pocket bar on Bank Street in Mexborough.

It was reported a 32-year-old man was assaulted and received minor injuries.

The ambulance service attended and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

While police were at the scene, a second man, aged 30, reported he had been threatened by two other men, one with a machete and the second who claimed they were in possession of a firearm, although this was not seen.

Firearms officers and a firearms dog attended and completed a search but nothing was found.

No arrests have been made, and enquiries are ongoing.