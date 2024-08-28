Two men assaulted at Doncaster pub – one reported being threatened with a machete and firearm
At 11pm on Sunday 25 August, police responded to reports of an assault at the Corner Pocket bar on Bank Street in Mexborough.
It was reported a 32-year-old man was assaulted and received minor injuries.
The ambulance service attended and he was taken to hospital for treatment.
While police were at the scene, a second man, aged 30, reported he had been threatened by two other men, one with a machete and the second who claimed they were in possession of a firearm, although this was not seen.
Firearms officers and a firearms dog attended and completed a search but nothing was found.
No arrests have been made, and enquiries are ongoing.