Two men arrested as police carry out drugs raid on Doncaster flats
Officers raided the block on the corner of Amersall Road and Pipering Lane East in Scawthorpe yesterday afternoon.
It was the same complex of flats where 31-year-old dad of four James Howden was found unresponsive last month, and who later died in hospital, with tributes pouring in following his death.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 4.54pm yesterday (Wednesday 9 April), we responded to reports of drugs being stored at an address on Amersall Road.
“Officers attended and arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of possession of Class B or C drugs, and a 24-year-old man on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs other than Class A.
“Both men remain in custody at this time and enquiries are ongoing.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.