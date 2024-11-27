Two men arrested as detectives probe alleged investment fraud involving a collapsed company.

Two men have been arrested in connection with an alleged investment fraud involving a collapsed Nottinghamshire company.

The company went into administration earlier this year and led to Nottinghamshire Police receiving multiple reports from investors claiming to have been defrauded out of significant sums of money.

An investigation was launched and officers executed three warrants at addresses in Mansfield and the Bassetlaw district on Monday morning (25 November). A fourth warrant was executed in Sussex on the same day.

Two men aged 41 and 55 were arrested during the Nottinghamshire warrants and taken into custody for questioning. They were detained on suspicion of fraud by false representation and acquiring / using / possessing criminal property.

They have since been bailed with conditions while the investigation continues.

Detective Sergeant Thomas Rawlings said: “Whilst we have made two arrests, we remain in the early stages of our investigation. Today's action shows how seriously we take suspected fraud and our investigation into this matter will now continue.”