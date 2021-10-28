Two men arrested and one vehicle seized in Doncaster by police

Doncaster police arrested two men and seized one vehicle whilst out on patrol in Doncaster.

By Laura Andrew
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 6:12 am

Police officers from the Doncaster East Neighbourhood Protection Team spent time in Thorne town centre on Tuesday, October 26.

Whilst engaging with the community they also attempted to tackle the ongoing fly tipping issue.

During their time in Thorne they made two arrests – both male.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Two men were arrested and a vehicle seized.

They also seized a vehicle.

Read More

Read More
'It seems too many families are working to just survive'- this is what Doncaster...

They said: “We has numerous officers on foot patrol engaging with members of the public and saying hello to the local shop owners.

"We also had officers working with the DVSA (Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency) and the DMBC Enforcement team to tackle the ongoing issue of fly tipping.

"Throughout the day, two males were arrested and one vehicle seized.

"The sun was shining, and the team thoroughly enjoyed engaging with the people visiting Thorne.”

Keep up to date with the latest news by following us here.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.