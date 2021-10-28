Police officers from the Doncaster East Neighbourhood Protection Team spent time in Thorne town centre on Tuesday, October 26.

Whilst engaging with the community they also attempted to tackle the ongoing fly tipping issue.

During their time in Thorne they made two arrests – both male.

Two men were arrested and a vehicle seized.

They also seized a vehicle.

They said: “We has numerous officers on foot patrol engaging with members of the public and saying hello to the local shop owners.

"We also had officers working with the DVSA (Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency) and the DMBC Enforcement team to tackle the ongoing issue of fly tipping.

"Throughout the day, two males were arrested and one vehicle seized.

"The sun was shining, and the team thoroughly enjoyed engaging with the people visiting Thorne.”

