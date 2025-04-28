Two men arrested after stealing a vehicle and failing to stop resulting in a high-speed police chase in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 28th Apr 2025, 09:13 BST
Two men have been arrested after stealing a vehicle and then failing to stop for police resulting in a high-speed chase in Doncaster over the weekend.

At 10.42am on Sunday, April 27, a reportedly stolen vehicle was sighted by officers in the Wheatley area of Doncaster.

The vehicle, a Ford Focus, failed to stop for officers and a short pursuit commenced resulting in the vehicle being abandoned in the Rose Hill area. The occupants of the vehicle fled on foot.

Two men were subsequently arrested. A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, criminal damage and possession of drugs.

Two men arrested after stealing a vehicle and failing to stop resulting in a high-speed police chase in Doncaster.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, escaping from lawful custody, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, arson with intent to endanger life, harassment, threats to kill and interfering with a motor vehicle.

Both men remain in police custody.

