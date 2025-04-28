Two men arrested after stealing a vehicle and failing to stop resulting in a high-speed police chase in Doncaster
At 10.42am on Sunday, April 27, a reportedly stolen vehicle was sighted by officers in the Wheatley area of Doncaster.
The vehicle, a Ford Focus, failed to stop for officers and a short pursuit commenced resulting in the vehicle being abandoned in the Rose Hill area. The occupants of the vehicle fled on foot.
Two men were subsequently arrested. A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, criminal damage and possession of drugs.
A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, escaping from lawful custody, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, arson with intent to endanger life, harassment, threats to kill and interfering with a motor vehicle.
Both men remain in police custody.