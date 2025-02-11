Two men arrested after £28,000 raids on Doncaster industrial premises

By Darren Burke
Published 11th Feb 2025, 14:24 BST
Two men have been arrested following a series of break-ins at a Doncaster industrial site which saw £28,000 worth of items stolen.

Between 20 December and 28 December 2024, two burglaries were reported at a premises in Bootham Lane, Dunscroft with around £28,000 worth of items stolen and £2,000 damage caused.

Most Popular

An investigation was launched by Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team officers and after a series of enquiries, two men have since been arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers have also seized the quad bikes and trailer reportedly used during the raids.

Police have arrested two men over the raids.placeholder image
Police have arrested two men over the raids.

Inspector Alison Carr said: "We see first-hand the devastating impact of burglaries on people's and business' livelihoods.

"Please continue to report any break-ins or burglaries to us so we can thoroughly investigate and bring the offenders of these crimes to justice."

If you've been a victim of a burglary, please call police on 101 or via the online reporting system.

In an emergency or when crime is in progress, always call 999.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice