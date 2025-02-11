Two men arrested after £28,000 raids on Doncaster industrial premises

Two men have been arrested following a series of break-ins at a Doncaster industrial site which saw £28,000 worth of items stolen.

Between 20 December and 28 December 2024, two burglaries were reported at a premises in Bootham Lane, Dunscroft with around £28,000 worth of items stolen and £2,000 damage caused.

An investigation was launched by Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team officers and after a series of enquiries, two men have since been arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary.

Officers have also seized the quad bikes and trailer reportedly used during the raids.

Inspector Alison Carr said: "We see first-hand the devastating impact of burglaries on people's and business' livelihoods.

"Please continue to report any break-ins or burglaries to us so we can thoroughly investigate and bring the offenders of these crimes to justice."

If you've been a victim of a burglary, please call police on 101 or via the online reporting system.

In an emergency or when crime is in progress, always call 999.