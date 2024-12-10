Two men appear in court following spike in burglaries in Doncaster village

Two men have been arrested by police and charged in connection with a burglary spike in a Doncaster village.

A 46-year-old man was stopped and searched by officers in Kirk Sandall last Thursday (5 December), leading to him being arrested on suspicion of a drug offence and in connection with two reported burglaries.

He is alleged to have tried to break into a home in Brecks Lane on 12 November, and is also accused of stealing watches, jewellery and car keys from another house in the same street on 28 November.

Another 49-year-old man has also been charged with burglary in connection with the alleged offence on 28 November.

They will both appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 6 January 2025.

Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Alison Carr said: "We are aware of a spike in burglaries in the Kirk Sandall area recently where windows and doors have been damaged or smashed by thieves, allowing them to gain entry.

“Windows are a common target because they are often easier to access than doors and I would encourage people to make small but smart changes to keep burglars at bay."

You can read our burglary prevention advice on the neighbourhood crime section of the South Yorkshire Police website: https://orlo.uk/t1BHf

To report burglary to South Yorkshire Police, contact the force on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can report information in confidence to UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can pass on information without having to leave your details.