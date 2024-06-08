Two in court after theft of money, games consoles and jewellery in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 8th Jun 2024, 17:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Two Doncaster men accused of breaking into a property and stealing money, games consoles, DVDs and jewellery have appeared before court.

Kieran Grimshaw and Matthew Mills were arrested by officers on Monday (3 June) following reports of a burglary in the Conisborough area of the city.

Grimshaw, 33, of Sickleworks Close, and Mills, 34, of Poplar Grove, were both subsequently charged with burglary, with Grimshaw also charged with assault by beating and theft.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pair appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 5 June and will next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 3 July.

Two men have appeared in court charged with burglary.Two men have appeared in court charged with burglary.
Two men have appeared in court charged with burglary.

Grimshaw has been remanded in custody ahead of their next court appearance, with Mills released on conditional bail.

You can report crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire Police to 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can report information to independent charity CrimeStoppers through their UK call centre in confidence by contacting 0800 555 111.