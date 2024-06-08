Two in court after theft of money, games consoles and jewellery in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Doncaster men accused of breaking into a property and stealing money, games consoles, DVDs and jewellery have appeared before court.

Kieran Grimshaw and Matthew Mills were arrested by officers on Monday (3 June) following reports of a burglary in the Conisborough area of the city.

Grimshaw, 33, of Sickleworks Close, and Mills, 34, of Poplar Grove, were both subsequently charged with burglary, with Grimshaw also charged with assault by beating and theft.

The pair appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 5 June and will next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 3 July.

Grimshaw has been remanded in custody ahead of their next court appearance, with Mills released on conditional bail.

