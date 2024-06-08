Two in court after theft of money, games consoles and jewellery in Doncaster
Kieran Grimshaw and Matthew Mills were arrested by officers on Monday (3 June) following reports of a burglary in the Conisborough area of the city.
Grimshaw, 33, of Sickleworks Close, and Mills, 34, of Poplar Grove, were both subsequently charged with burglary, with Grimshaw also charged with assault by beating and theft.
The pair appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 5 June and will next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 3 July.
Grimshaw has been remanded in custody ahead of their next court appearance, with Mills released on conditional bail.
You can report crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire Police to 101 or 999 in an emergency.
Alternatively, you can report information to independent charity CrimeStoppers through their UK call centre in confidence by contacting 0800 555 111.