Over 200 cars were checked during the operation and five vehicles were found to have been travelling above the 30mph limit.

A spokesman for the force said: “Lakeside is a very popular destination for Doncaster residents who often bring children and their dogs for a walk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five vehicles were found to be speeding

“If you visit the location or use it as a cut through, please observe the 30mph limit. Thank you.”