Two held after attempt to ram police van during high speed Doncaster chase

Officers are still hunting a third man involved in the incident, which began when police received calls about the trio stealing a motorbike from a house in Armthorpe on July 10.

A spokesman for Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Police received a call reporting burglary in progress in Armthorpe.

"It was reported three males had entered a property and were attempting to steal a motorbike.

The van was held by police after reports of a burglary in Armthorpe.

"East NPT officers were dispatched and hot on the heels of the offenders.

"A white van was described as leaving the scene at speed, so officers quickly spread across the immediate area. A determined future traffic cop managed to sight the vehicle in the distance and a pursuit began.

"The white van failed to stop and took massive risks to evade the pursuing officers. At one point the van stopped and made an attempt to ram the police vehicle, putting the officers a great risk.

"The offenders knew the game was up and decided to ditch the van and run for freedom.

"Three males were seen to run from the van like they were doing the 100m hurdles.

"After a search of the area, two males were located and arrested for burglary and a number of driving offences.

"They have both been recalled to prison. The final suspect is likely still hiding in the bushes some three days later.

